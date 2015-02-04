(1) To everythinga season,A time for every purpose under heaven:(2) A time to be born, And a time to die;A time to plant, And a time to pluckplanted;(3) A time to kill, And a time to heal;A time to break down, And a time to build up;(4) A time to weep, And a time to laugh;A time to mourn, And a time to dance;(5) A time to cast away stones, And a time to gather stones;A time to embrace, And a time to refrain from embracing;(6) A time to gain, And a time to lose;A time to keep, And a time to throw away;(7) A time to tear, And a time to sew;A time to keep silence, And a time to speak;(8) A time to love, And a time to hate;A time of war, And a time of peace.

In Ecclesiastes 3, Solomon lists a series of activities, showing that there are times when one should be done and another not done. However, is there ever a time when we should not be holy? Can we at times throw "caution to the wind" and behave any way we desire? Are we allowed to "let our hair down" for short periods in terms of our conduct and witness? Is it allowable to forget for a time our duties to God and man or our goal of being in the Kingdom of God? Can we occasionally take a vacation from our labors to become holy and evermore in Christ's image?

These questions touch all of us regardless of gender, age, ethnicity, position, or years in the church. Holiness must concern us whether we are rich or poor, learned or uneducated, young or old. There is not only no time when one should be unconcerned about holiness, but there is no person, no matter who he or she is, who should be unconcerned about it.

David, in Psalm 10:4, observes a difference between the righteous and wicked: "The wicked in his proud countenance does not seek God; God is in none of his thoughts." We live in a busy and alluring world. Admittedly, there are numerous distractions, each with its attendant pressures, assaulting us from every angle. We must make choices to control the use of our time, and we must never allow God and holiness to slip from the overall highest priority.