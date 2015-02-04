(2) I sleep, but my heart is awake;the voice of my beloved!He knocks," Open for me, my sister, my love,My dove, my perfect one;For my head is covered with dew,My locks with the drops of the night."(3) I have taken off my robe;How can I put it onI have washed my feet;How can I defile them?(4) My beloved put his handBy the latchAnd my heart yearned for him.(5) I arose to open for my beloved,And my hands drippedmyrrh,My fingers with liquid myrrh,On the handles of the lock.(6) I opened for my beloved,But my beloved had turned awaywas gone.My heart leaped up when he spoke.I sought him, but I could not find him;I called him, but he gave me no answer.(7) The watchmen who went about the city found me.They struck me, they wounded me;The keepers of the wallsTook my veil away from me.(8) I charge you, O daughters of Jerusalem,If you find my beloved,That you tell him Ilovesick!

This second dream sequence is more tragic. Again, the Shulamite sleeps, but she is still somewhat aware of her surroundings (verse 2). The Beloved knocks on the door and beckons her to let him in. She, however, complains that she has just bathed and undressed for bed (see Revelation 3:17), and she does not want to dirty herself again (verse 3). When she sees him trying to open the door himself, though it is locked from inside (verse 4), she relents and gets out of bed (verse 5). When she finally unbolts and opens the door, the Beloved is gone (verse 6)! Due to her lethargy and unwillingness, he had turned away in disappointment to feed his flock (see Song 6:2).

Distraught, she belatedly rushes out to find him. She calls his name, but he does not hear or respond. Again, she encounters the policemen, but instead of helping her in her search, they beat her, wound her, and take her veil (verse 7). Forlorn, the Shulamite pleads with the other young women to tell her Beloved, if they find him first, to return to her and heal her lovesickness (verse 8).

What an incredible prophecy of the church of God today! Part of the church awakened slowly, with little strength and resolve. Though Christ knocks at the door, they have made excuses for refusing to invite Him in (see Revelation 3:20). Our Savior struggles to force the door, but it must be opened from inside. Disappointed, He must turn away and sustain those who have already responded.

Even in the last hour, however, a chance to repent still remains, but the return to God will be frightening and painful. This evil world will attack with bloodthirsty cruelty any weakness it sees. Rent, spent, and defiled, these Christians who must endure the Tribulation—and possibly martyrdom—can rekindle their love for Christ. But, oh, at what a price!

Let this be a warning! The time for our Lord and Savior's return is close, and we cannot afford to ignore the knock at the door! We must cast off the comfortable, clean and secure bedclothes of our cozy lifestyles and gird ourselves to "seek the LORD while He may be found" (Isaiah 55:6)!